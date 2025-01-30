Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 4,707.50

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($58.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Spectris news, insider Alison Henwood bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,599 ($32.36) per share, for a total transaction of £493.81 ($614.80). Also, insider Mark Williamson bought 12,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,476 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £299,992.16 ($373,496.22). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,553 shares of company stock worth $36,045,861. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,929.46 ($36.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,577.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,700.35. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,370 ($29.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,803 ($47.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

