Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 89.2% in January

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the December 31st total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Platinum Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 78,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.