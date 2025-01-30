Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) versus Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Financial Comparison

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) and Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annexon N/A N/A -$134.24 million ($1.05) -3.92 Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$188.92 million ($1.03) -12.63

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annexon N/A -38.99% -33.90% Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -22.40% -19.79%

Volatility & Risk

Annexon has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Annexon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Annexon and Day One Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annexon 0 0 6 0 3.00 Day One Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 7 1 3.00

Annexon currently has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 283.50%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 175.61%. Given Annexon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annexon is more favorable than Day One Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals beats Annexon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is also developing ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) that is in Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy; and ANX1502, a novel oral small molecule inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for autoimmune indications. In addition, it develops ANX009, a C1q-blocking Fab that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with lupus nephritis. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

