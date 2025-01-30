APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.88% of APi Group worth $87,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:APG opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.