Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 23,453.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 83,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

