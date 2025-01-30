Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s Why

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.91 ($0.51). 529,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,732,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.20 ($0.46).

Argentex Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.81 million, a PE ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.76.

Insider Activity at Argentex Group

In other Argentex Group news, insider Nigel Railton bought 693,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £214,830 ($267,467.63). 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

