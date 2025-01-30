ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 6151236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

