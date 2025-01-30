Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issues Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%.
NYSE:AJG traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.06. 1,580,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,586. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $227.43 and a 52 week high of $316.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
