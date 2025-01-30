ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

ASM International stock opened at $553.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $578.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.60. ASM International has a one year low of $510.81 and a one year high of $813.23.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.23). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $855.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ASMIY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASM International

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.