Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 3,618 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 159,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,665 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

BSMW opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

