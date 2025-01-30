Asset Dedication LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,460.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

