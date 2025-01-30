Asset Dedication LLC Sells 132 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $327.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

