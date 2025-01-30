Asset Dedication LLC Sells 38 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,285,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $397.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.37 and its 200 day moving average is $311.65. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $411.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

