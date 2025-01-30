Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Lower Earnings for Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bonterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%.
In other news, Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,600.00. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
