Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Lower Earnings for Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bonterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.09). Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.07%.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Bonterra Energy

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,600.00. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

