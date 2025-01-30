Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AESI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,893.90. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 13,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $256,435.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,619,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,209,665.45. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,314,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

