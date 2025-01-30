Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as low as $8.61. Atomera shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 427,954 shares traded.

Atomera Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $253.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 38.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 122,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

