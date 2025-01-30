AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

