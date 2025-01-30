AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

