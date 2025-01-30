Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 2.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Aurizon Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

