Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 2.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 2,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Aurizon Stock Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
About Aurizon
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.