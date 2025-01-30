Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 4,676,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,353,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,931.50. This trade represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

