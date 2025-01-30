Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

