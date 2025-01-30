Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 234,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,070,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $569.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 432,503 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

