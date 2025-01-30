Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Trading Down 4.7 %

AVY traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 408,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $181.99 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.