Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $41,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,239.71. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $639.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.78. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 165.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.04 and a fifty-two week high of $698.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.85.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

