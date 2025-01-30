Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 188000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$909,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

