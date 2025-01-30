Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 58,183 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NU were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NU by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

