Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $180.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

