Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 974,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 129,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.
Marvell Technology Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
