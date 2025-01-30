Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 7,817 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

