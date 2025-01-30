Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the December 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.2 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
