Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the December 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.2 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

