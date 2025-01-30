BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on BDORY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
