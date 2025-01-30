Bar Harbor Bankshares’ (BHB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHB stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $488.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

