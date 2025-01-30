Baring Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,983,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $122.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

