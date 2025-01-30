Baring Financial LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.46 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

