Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $261.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.15 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.10 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

