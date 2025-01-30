Baron Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

