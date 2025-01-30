Baron Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.