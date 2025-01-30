Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares traded.

BMWYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

