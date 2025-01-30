BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Posts Earnings Results

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.38%.
BayFirst Financial Price Performance
Shares of BAFN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.40.
BayFirst Financial Company Profile
