BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Posts Earnings Results

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.38%.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of BAFN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.