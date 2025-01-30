BDF Gestion Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BDF Gestion decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Kimberly-Clark: A Regal Opportunity in This Dividend King
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Stocks With Above-Market Yields Just Raised Payments Further
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Arista Networks’ Stock Plunge: Buying Opportunity for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.