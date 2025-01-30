BDF Gestion Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BDF Gestion decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $896,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.