BDF Gestion Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BDF Gestion decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $127.01 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.