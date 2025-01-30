BDF Gestion Has $3.83 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BDF Gestion lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.