BDF Gestion Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BDF Gestion decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,826,000 after purchasing an additional 336,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.