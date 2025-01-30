Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Beazley Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.