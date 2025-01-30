Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,796.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 117.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

