BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.82. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 3,648,876 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

