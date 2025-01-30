Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 526 shares.The stock last traded at $1,121.08 and had previously closed at $1,053.51.
Biglari Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,150.56 and its 200-day moving average is $980.04.
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $114.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
