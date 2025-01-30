BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 295.3% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, an increase of 295.3% from the December 31st total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIO-key International Trading Down 4.9 %

BKYI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 122,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,327,299. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

