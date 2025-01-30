BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.07. 2,011,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,528,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.76.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

