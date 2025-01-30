Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.46 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,601 shares trading hands.

Bisichi Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a PE ratio of 444.58 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is 2,916.67%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

